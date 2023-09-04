Weekend Review: 13 Nigerian Stars Who Found Back Of Net

Teams across European countries at the weekend continued their quest for domestic glory whilst others continued preparations for their league resumption and new season.

Nigerian international didn’t fail to shine as always as they hugged lines following their top performance for their various clubsides.

In this piece, we would take a look at Nigerian stars who were fortunate to find back of the net.

1. Victor Boniface (Bayern 04 Leverkusen, Germany)

The Nigerian international who got a National team call-up to the Nigeria Super Eagles team fired a brace to help Bayern 04 Leverkusen claim a 5-1 win over Darmstadt. His 4th goal of the season.

2. Abdullahi Tanko (Banik Ostrava, Czech Republic)

Goal machine Tanko fired a goal in two successive games to earn 4 league goals ranks as one of the top scorers.

3. Tijani Muhammad (Sla Prague, Czech Republic)

The gangling forward carried over his Europa league form into the league as he scored his 2nd league goal in Sla Prague 5-1 win over MFK Karviná.

4. Akinyemi Adeleke (MFK Karviná, Czech Republic)

Adeleke Akinyemi scored his side only goal in their disappointing loss away from home against Sla Prague.

5. Kanu Stanley (Marítimo, Portugal)

Unhearlded Stanley Kanu came through with a goal to help Marítimo B in claiming first win of the season.

6. Yusuf Otubanjo (Pyunik Yerevan, Armenia)

The experienced talisman got a brace to help Pyunik Yerevan in defeating FC Van away from home.

7. Bright Osayi (Fenebarche, Turkey)

The Super Eagles defender scored his side only and winning goal in their slim win over Ankara.

8. Ogunji Alexander (Riga FC, Lat)

Ogunji added to his goal numbers in his side Riga FC defeat to Jelgava at home.

9. Victor Osuagwu (Jelgava, Lat)

Osuagwu came through big for Jelgava as his goal contributed to the team surprise win over title contenders, Riga FC.

10. Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzeň, Czech Republic)

Scoring in the Europa league, Rafiu Durosinmi came back to the league to score in Viktoria Plzeň win over Bohemians.

11. Tolu Arokodare (Genk, Belgium)

Tolu came through with a late equaliser to salvage point for Genk in their 1-1 stalemate.

12. Terem Moffi (OG Nice, France)

Moffi doubled OG Nice as they went on to clinch a win over Strasbourg.

13. Henry Offia (Trelleborg, Sweden)

Former Nigeria Under-20 ace fired a goal to help Trelleborg in claiming a win over Eskilstuna.

