We Need To Find Some Consistency With The Way We Play, Football Is Not All About Emotions – Klopp

Ahead of Liverpool’s preparation to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League, the Manager of Liverpool Football Club, Jurgen Klopp, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the way Liverpool has played football in most part of the season.

Jurgen Klopp maintained that Liverpool cannot keep on playing the way they have been playing this season because he believes that the club needs to find some level of consistency.

Jurgen Klopp went on to note that although emotions is important in football, Liverpool must understand that football cannot be all about emotions. Jurgen Klopp also stated that his team has to start believing in themselves again.

Jurgen Klopp went on to say that Liverpool players has to believe in themselves for them to get a positive result against Crystal Palace in this weekend’s Premier League encounter.

According to Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool does not need to think about Champions league football at the moment because all that matters is getting the three points against Crystal Palace.

