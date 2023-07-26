We Have To Be Ready To Find Another Midfielder – Brighton Boss Opens Up About Caicedo

With Chelsea seriously interested in securing the services of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Moisés Caicedo, the manager of the Seagulls has opened up on the transfer speculations surrounding his player.

De Zerbi has made it clear that their is no deadline to resolve things with Chelsea as he only cares about the attitude of the player. Days ago, he revealed that he’d spoke to his boss and he was told Moises will stay with them if the conditions of the deal doesn’t change.

“I spoke with Tony Bloom and he told me if the condition don’t change, Moises stays with us. For me, it should be great news because it is difficult to find another great player.”

In the new interview, the Italian tactician has now said that, as much as he’s happy with Caicedo, his team will be ready to play without him if he leaves. He concedes that Brighton have to be ready to find another midfielder.

De Zerbi: “There’s no deadline [for resolving things]. I only care about his attitude. My work is to be a coach not to manage the transfer market. I’m happy if he stays but we’ll play without him as well. We have to be ready to find another midfielder if he leaves.”

WoleOscar

)