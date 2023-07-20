We had a very strong team. Messi, Mbappé and I are three guys who are the best in the world -Neymar

Neymar Jr., the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, has recently asserted that the attacking trio of himself, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi could not secure a Champions League victory due to their lack of cohesion and compatibility on the field. In an interview with YouTuber Casimiro Miguel, Neymar made it clear that their partnership did not quite fit together, leading to their failure to lift the prestigious European trophy.

During their two-season stint at Parc des Princes, Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi formed an undoubtedly star-studded attacking lineup, generating immense excitement and expectations among fans and football enthusiasts alike. However, despite their individual brilliance, the team struggled to gel effectively as a cohesive unit, ultimately hindering their chances in the Champions League.

“We had a very strong team. Messi, Mbappé and I are three guys who are the best in the world. We knew it, but unfortunately we didn’t fit in. It wasn’t good for us,” Neymar said.

However, the Brazilian insisted they wanted to “win everything” but “football is sometimes not the right thing, the fair thing”.

PSG’s disappointing European campaign under the trio’s guidance saw them bow out of the competition in the round of 16 on both occasions. In the first season, they were eliminated by Real Madrid, while in the subsequent year, Bayern Munich proved to be their downfall. Despite their remarkable talent, the lack of synergy on the pitch seemingly impeded their ability to overcome formidable opponents in the later stages of the tournament.

Neymar’s candid acknowledgment sheds light on the complexities of team dynamics, emphasizing the significance of not just assembling a group of superstars but also fostering strong on-field chemistry. The Brazilian forward’s comments offer insights into the challenges faced by clubs that boast an abundance of individual talent but struggle to find a collective rhythm that can lead to success in high-stakes competitions like the UEFA Champions League.

As the footballing world reflects on Neymar’s assessment, it raises questions about the future of the trio’s partnership and whether PSG will explore alternative strategies to optimize their chances of claiming the elusive Champions League title in the coming seasons. Only time will tell if adjustments can be made to ensure that Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi can find the synergy necessary to fulfill their potential as a dominant attacking force in European football.

Source: Daily Post paper

