We are lucky to have witnessed this man play – John Terry says as he heaps praises on Lionel Messi

Few moments ago, Former Chelsea Football Club Captain, John Terry publicly came out to heap praises on Argentine Star, Lionel Messi after he marked his debut for Inter Miami with a superb goal.

Recall that few hours ago, Lionel Messi made his debut for Inter Miami and he marked the great occasion with a brilliant free kick goal in injury time to win the game for his new side.

Few hours after the game, Former Chelsea Football Club Captain, John Terry took to his official Instagram page to share a lovely photo of himself alongside Lionel Messi and he revealed in the caption that this generation is lucky to have witnessed the Argentine play. He further stressed that he’s even luckier to have played and tested himself against Messi.

“In his Words”

“We are lucky to have witnessed this man play and I’m even luckier to have played and tested myself against him”, John Terry wrote and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Lionel Messi is considered as one of the greatest footballer of all time, many people even regards him as the greatest footballer to have ever played the beautiful game because of his achievements. He rose through the ranks at Barcelona some couple of years back and ever since then, he have gone on to win almost everything there’s to win in football both individually and collectively. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

