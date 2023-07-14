WC Qualifiers: Two Teams In Group C That Could Deny Nigeria From Securing 2026 World Cup Ticket

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been set, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria find themselves in a challenging position as they face two formidable opponents in Group C. South Africa and the Benin Republic are the teams that could potentially deny Nigeria from securing a ticket to the prestigious tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

In addition to South Africa and the Benin Republic, Group C also includes Rwanda and Lesotho. The official draw for the 2026 World Cup was made after the 45th CAF General Assembly, with the presence of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Abidjan. The draw ceremony was graced by African football legends such as Emmanuel Eboue, Asamoah Gyan, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Emmanuel Adebayor, Wael Gomaa, and Alexandre Song, who assisted in the proceedings.

The journey to qualify for the 2026 World Cup will be a fiercely contested battle among 54 African nations vying for the limited 9.5 allocated spots for the continent. The qualifiers are scheduled to officially commence in November, and the teams will be divided into nine groups of six. The winners of each group will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup.

However, the competition doesn’t end there. The four best runners-up from the groups will participate in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner of this tournament will then proceed to the FIFA Play-off Tournament, which could potentially lead to becoming the 10th African nation to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

For Nigeria, the challenges lie in the form of South Africa and the Benin Republic. South Africa has a strong footballing tradition and has previously shown their mettle in international competitions. They have the potential to cause an upset and derail Nigeria’s ambitions of qualifying for the World Cup.

The Benin Republic, on the other hand, is now being coached by former Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their encounter with Nigeria. Rohr’s knowledge of Nigerian football and his familiarity with the Super Eagles could give Benin an advantage and make them a formidable opponent.

Nigeria must approach these matches with utmost determination and focus, knowing that their World Cup dreams hang in the balance. They will need to rely on the skills and experience of their talented squad to navigate the challenges posed by South Africa and the Benin Republic.

The path to the 2026 World Cup is not an easy one for Nigeria, but with proper preparation, teamwork, and the support of their passionate fans, they have the potential to overcome the obstacles and secure their place in the tournament. The Super Eagles will need to approach each match with the determination to emerge victorious and ensure they do not underestimate the threat posed by their Group C rivals.

As the qualifiers kick off in November, football fans across Nigeria and the African continent will eagerly watch the progress of their favorite teams. The journey to the 2026 World Cup promises excitement, drama, and intense competition, with Nigeria’s fate hanging in the balance. Only time will tell if they can overcome the challenges presented by South Africa and the Benin Republic and realize their dream of participating in the world’s most prestigious football tournament.

Photo credit: Google

DeLight01 (

)