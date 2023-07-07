Ways Real Madrid Could Lineup Their Midfield Next Season

Real Madrid now have several World-Class midfielders in their squad ahead of 2023/2024 season. The los Blancos failed to win the UEFA Champions League and Laliga title last season. Carlo Ancelotti wants to help the club compete for different titles next season before he joins Brazil national team.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will leave the club at the end of his contract after agreeing to take charge of Brazil. Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with a move to Brazil for some time now. Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz will occupy the job on an interim basis until Ancelotti arrives next summer.

The Los Blancos signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €103 million. The England International has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for some time now and he’s now set to play alongside the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric next season.

Carlo Ancelotti may use the midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Arda Guler next season.

The manager may also decide to use the midfield trio of Luka Modric, Aurelian Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.

Edouardo Camavinga could play alongside Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos. Jude Bellingham may also form a midfield partnership with Arda Guler and Federico Valverde.

