Ways Real Madrid Can play Jude Bellingham in their starting lineup

Real Madrid acquired Jude Bellingham, a talented midfielder who has the potential to lead their team for the next decade or more. Bellingham’s impressive growth at Borussia Dortmund where he even became the Bundesliga’s youngest captain proves his ability to excel in midfield.

1. 4-3-3 with Federico Valverde and Tchoumeni

Real Madrid aims to create space for young talents, potentially reducing the playing time of Kroos and Modric. Tchouameni shows promise defensively while Valverde brings energy. Bellingham can set the tempo as a central midfielder contributing with passing and occasionally scoring crucial goals.

2. 4-3-3 with Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga

Camavinga’s versatility and ability to defend make him an ideal choice for the defensive midfield role in this particular formation. His skills on both ends of the pitch will enable Real to launch attacks from deep and maintain defensive stability. While Modric may be slowing down with age, his intelligence and passing range can still be utilized to set the tempo of the game.

Bellingham on the other hand excels at carrying the ball forward with pace and providing an additional attacking dimension to the team. By combining Modric’s experience, Bellingham’s attacking prowess, and Camavinga’s defensive capabilities, Real Madrid can create a formidable and balanced midfield setup.

3. 4-2-3-1 with Bellingham as a No. 10

After his impressive performances in the 2022 World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti might deploy him as the team’s main creator utilizing his abilities as an advanced No. 8 or No. 10. With the midfield trio of Kroos, Modric, and Tchoumeni controlling play, Bellingham’s role at Madrid would be to exploit open spaces and receive passes from the wings. His impressive season at Dortmund suggests he can thrive in this position potentially bringing success to Madrid in a similar setup.

