The winter transfer deadline in January 2023 saw Marcel Sabitzer sign with Manchester United. After Christian Eriksen injured his ankle recently during the FA Cup match against Reading, the Premier League team went in search of a replacement midfielder. According to early rumors, the Danish midfielder’s role in current season will come to an end when he is forced to sit out until late April or early May.

The Red Devils searched the market for a speedy fix, and they were able to sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan from FC Bayern Munich. In terms of a short-term solution until the conclusion of the season, a versatile midfielder like him is a respectable alternative.

1. Add depth to the squad

Lack of depth in the middle was one of the main concerns for Manchester United after Donny van de Beek’s season was curtailed by a terrible ACL injury earlier in the year. With Christian Eriksen also expected to miss the remainder of the season, Marcel Sabitzer will now provide much-needed depth.

His arrival will undoubtedly lighten the pressure on the team’s holding midfielders, Fred and guys like Casemiro. Scott McTominay, who recently had a muscular injury, is also expected to spend a few weeks in the hospital.

2. A versatile option

A dynamic midfielder, Marcel Sabitzer is a wonderful fit for Manchester United’s offense under Erik ten Hag. In a 4-2-3-1 formation, he can serve as an anchor and cover for the defense alongside another defensive midfielder. The Austrian international can also play as a deep-lying playmaker, a position that MUFC lacked.

Additionally, in 15 Bundesliga games with F Bayern Munich, he has an 88% pass completion rate. This shows that he has the ability to play the playmaker, a job Eriksen excelled in. It will be exciting to watch Sabitzer assemble a midfield alliance with players like Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes for MUFC.

3. Bring experience

Marcel Sabitzer has a lot of experience playing at the highest level. Since only the best football players are given the opportunity to play for Manchester United. The 28-year-old has made 68 appearances for Austria’s national team in addition to over 490 senior club outings.

Before sealing a transfer to German powerhouse FC Bayern Munich in 2021, he was an important member of the RB Leipzig team. The midfielder’s technical prowess and tactical awareness will undoubtedly benefit a MUFC team that is in desperate need of more scoring opportunities in the middle of the field. Despite that, it will be difficult to adjust quickly to a physically demanding competition like the Premier League.

4. Replacement of Christian Eriksen

Manchester United suffered a significant setback when Christian Eriksen sustained a long-term ankle injury. Since joining the team as a free agency in 2022, the Danis international has played a significant role in Erik ten Hag’s plans. Frankly, players like Fred, Scott McTomina, and Zidane Iqbal were insufficient to take the 30-year-place. old’s

Marcel Sabitzer, however, exhibits a wider range of abilities. His arrival will give the team more confidence after losing Eriksen to injury. The midfielder’s choice for Eri ten Hag was crucial in getting MUFC to take him on loan.

5. Push for trophies

Manchester United is currently the only English club engaged in four major wars. The League Cup, FA Cup, Europa League, and Premier League are all still in play for the club. The MUFC’s forthcoming schedule is demanding because of their participation in these four important tournaments.

For MUFC, there are two games almost every week till the end of February. Soccer in Europe has been played by Marcel Sabitzer a lot. He will undoubtedly support the team’s efforts to contend for a trophy in regional matches as well. Although there is no buyout clause in the loan agreement, MUFC might make a move to sign Sabitzer permanently in the summer if the transfer is successful.

