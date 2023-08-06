Ways Mason Mount Could Be Played By Ten Hag To Make Have Impact

For some reasons, Man United’s Mason Mount have failed to impress since his move from Chelsea, and fans are hoping to see him improve Greatly before the league kick-start next week.

With that in mind, here are two ways we feel Erik Ten Hag could play Ten Hag to make him useful to the team;

1; allow him play directly behind the striker;

Mason Mount enjoyed his success at Chelsea while playing as directly behind the striker. Some how, he has played more of a central midfielder in Man United rather than as an attacking midfielder.

2. Midfield Diamond With Erikson in the central midfield role.

Playing Erikson as the central midfielder will provide Mason Mount the necessary freedom to explore his game well.

Mason Mount won Chelsea’s player of the season two seasons consecutively, and Man United fans expect him to do well at the club (Man United) too.

Elijah2022 (

)