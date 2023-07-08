Ways Manchester United Could Lineup Their Midfield Next Season With Mason Mount

Manchester United will play UEFA Champions League football next season and the Red devils wants to have a shot at the title. United finished top four in the premier league last season and won the Carabao cup. It was Ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford but was highly impressive in performance with the Red devils.

United have started reinforcing their squad ahead of next season competitions having completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea for a fee of £60 million. However, Manchester United wants to sign more players to their squad before the summer transfer window closes. Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund and Inter Milan Goalkeeper Onana are currently on United’s list on top transfer targets this summer.

Mason Mount is a versatile player capable of playing in different positions. He could play as an attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 formation while Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will play as double pivots.

Mason Mount could also play as a Central midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. Mount could also replace Antony in the right-midfield position.

The Red Devils have submitted a second bid of £43 million for the Cameroon international, and a deal is expected to be completed next week. Onana has reportedly reached a five year deal with the Red devils and was a key player for Inter last season helping the Serie A giants reach the 2023 UEFA Champions League final. He has worked under Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax. A reunion at Old Trafford is now looking very likely.

