Ways Manchester United could Lineup against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Manchester United football club will be hoping to perform better in their next game this weekend against Tottenham Hotspurs football club. But what are the ways the team could lineup in order to improve their performance this Sunday? Here are 2 ways Manchester United could lineup and against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Phone Credit: Talksport.

First Lineup:

Coach Erik Ten Hag could use the 4:3:3 formation to setup the team for their upcoming match this weekend against Tottenham Hotspurs. Andre Onana could retain his place between the sticks after an impressive premier league debut last weekend.

The coach could stick to the duo of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the center back position if they are fully fit before the game. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be the one to play in the right fullback position while Luke Shaw could start as the left fullback for the team.

Casemiro is likely to play as the defensive midfielder of the team. Christian Eriksen could start against his former team in the attacking midfield position and he could play alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Jadon Sancho could be the one to start in the left wing for Manchester United football club on Sunday when they take on Tottenham Hotspurs football club while Antony could play as the right winger. Marcus Rashford could be the one to play as the striker for the team.

Photo Credit: Manchester Evening .

Second Lineup;

Coach Erik Ten Hag could stick to Andre Onana as the goalkeeper of the team and he could use the 4:4:2 formation to setup the team.

Raphael Varane could start as one of the central defenders of the team and he could be paired in the center back position with Lisandro Martinez. Diogo Dalot could be the one to start in the right fullback position for Manchester United while Luke Shaw could retain his place down the left.

Casemiro could play in the central midfield position alongside Bruno Fernandes while Mason Mount could be deployed in the left attacking midfield position.

Antony could be the one to play in the right attacking midfield position while Garnacho could play as one of the strikers for the the team. He could play in the central attacking position alongside Marcus Rashford.

Photo Credit: Sports Bible.

