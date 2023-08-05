Ways Man Utd’s Midfield Could Look Next Season If They Sign Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United has made one midfield signing so far this season. The Red Devils have signed Mason Mount from Chelsea in a deal worth €70 million. However, Erik ten Hag is still looking to sign another midfielder. This is because Fred is highly likely to leave the club this summer. Donny Van de Beek’s time also seems to be up. So, a departure for both players would see Manchester United have less depth in midfield.

Last season, Marcel Sabitzer was signed on loan but the Red Devils have opted against signing him permanently. This was why Mason Mount was signed. The other midfielder Manchester United is looking to sign is Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan star could be available for €30 million, according to reports.

However, after spending more than €180 million on signing players so far this summer, any further arrivals would be largely funded by departures. This is why two of Fred, Van de Beek, and Scott McTominay need to be sold before Amrabat can be signed.

The departure of both Fred and Van de Beek is highly likely, meaning that we would likely see Amrabat wearing a Manchester United shirt next season.

Now the question is, how would Erik ten Hag line his team up in midfield? We would be taking a look at three possible ways.

The Dutchman could decide to use Casemiro as the defensive midfielder while Amrabat plays beside him. Then, Bruno Fernandes would be playing in the attacking midfielder role.

Also, Amrabat could start ahead of Casemiro in the defensive midfield role, when the Brazilian superstar is suspended or unavailable. In this case, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes would be playing further up the pitch.

In the third scenario, we could see Sofyan Amrabat benched while Erik ten Hag goes for his preferred midfield trio of Casemiro, Mount, and Bruno.

DynamicSports (

)