Ways Man Utd Could Setup Their Frontline Next Season If They Sign Rasmus Højlund.

Manchester United are presently in desperate need of a striker who they can rely on to score goals for them constantly in matches next season. The English Giants have been linked to several top-quality strikers in Europe this summer but are yet to complete the signing of any one of these players.

Recently, the Red Devils have shown their solid interest in Atalanta Centre-Forward Rasmus Højlund who they might sign in this transfer window to strengthen their attacking department ahead of the upcoming season. The Danish International is a promising young baller who has this great strength on the ball, good pace, and also decent finishing in one-on-one situations.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing some ways Manchester United could setup their frontline next season if they eventually sign Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta. Let’s take a look.

1, Marcus Rashford – Rasmus Højlund – Antony Santos.

Rasmus Højlund will obviously be expected to come into this Manchester United team being the main striker. The Danish International will play in the Centre-Forward position while Marcus Rashford and Antony Santos handle the wings.

2, Marcus Rashford – Rasmus Højlund – Jadon Sancho.

This frontline is quite similar to the one above only that this time around Jadon Sancho will play in the right-wing position ahead of Antony Santos.

3, Alejandro Garnacho – Rasmus Højlund – Antony Santos.

Alejandro Garnacho can also be used in the left-wing position for Manchester United next season and he will play alongside Rasmus Højlund and Antony Santos in the team’s attack.

Which of these Frontline setups will suit Manchester United best next season? Kindly let us know by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)