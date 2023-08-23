SPORT

Watch The Moment Moises Caicedo Dribbles Past His Teammate To Score A Stunning Goal In Training.

Earlier today being Wednesday, the 23rd day of August, 2023, Moises Caicedo was Pictured in training with the rest of his new teammates, and this was seen in a video shared on Chelsea’s verified IG handle.

In the video shared by Chelsea Football Club today on IG, the Ecuadorian was seen dribbling one of his teammate in the person of Ian Maatsen to score a stunning goal. Click the link below to watch the video on IG.

See the screenshots that were taken from the video which was shared on the verified Instagram handle of Chelsea Football Club today below.

From the video, Moises Caicedo dribbled Ian Maatsen easily before scoring a stunner, and then he went on to make a tackle in front of goal which also ended up in the back of the net.

What do you have to say about this Chelsea fans? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

