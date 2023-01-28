Watch the moment Manchester City star Kyle Walkers threw the Arsenal shirt back to the fans

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

England national team star Kyle Walkers returned Arsenal football club jersey to their fans after they defeated the Gunners 1-0 in the Emirates FA Cup on Friday night.

Kyle Walkers was dropped to the bench by coach Pep Guardiola on Friday night, having played a lot of games for the club and he was able to perform excellently for the club after being introduced to the pitch in the second half, as he played a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory.

The former Tottenham Hotspur football club star replaced Rico Lewis in the 58th minute and he was able to contribute his quota to the team’s hard-fought victory over Arsenal football club.

A second half goal from Netherlands national team star Nathan Ake gave Manchester City football club a well deserved victory over Arsenal football club to help the Cityzens progressed to the next round of FA Cup.

Arsenal football club fans threw the club’s jersey to Kyle Walkers after the end of the game, but the England national team star threw the Jersey back to them immediately.

Here is the link to the video of Manchester City football club star Kyle Walkers when he threw the Arsenal shirt back to the fans;

Kyle Walker threw the Arsenal shirt right back 😅 pic.twitter.com/IiM7ipL3Ou — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 28, 2023

Video Credit: Twitter.

