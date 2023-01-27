Waldrum Picks Oshoala, Ebi, 21 Others For Revelation Cup In Mexico

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala, captain Onome Ebi, and long-time number one goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie top the list of 23 players invited by coach Randy Waldrum for next month’s Revelation Cup Tournament in Mexico.

The 4-nation tournament that is said to kick-off on February 15th will be staged in Leon, Mexico City.

Hosts nation, Mexico alongside Costa Rica, Colombia, and Nigeria will battle each other as the tournament aims to prepare the teams for this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Nigeria’s contingent to the tournament is expected to leave the country on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Super Falcons’ schedule:

Against Mexico

Date: Wednesday 15th February

Time: 10 pm Nigeria time

Against Colombia

Date: Saturday 18th February

Time: 7 pm Nigeria time

Against Costa Rica

Date: Tuesday 21st February

Time: 11 pm Nigeria time

Full squad list:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France), and Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Levante Las Planas (Spain), Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England), Akudo Ogbonna (Rivers Angels), Glory Ogbonna (ALG Spor, Turkey), Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France), Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France), & Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden), Regina Otu (AS Saint-Etienne, France), Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal), Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA), Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United, Sweden), Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain), & Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Strikers: Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenin, Spain), Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico), Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Chinwendu Ihezuo (Rayadas Monterrey, Mexico), Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France), & Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA)

