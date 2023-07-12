Vitor Roque’s Stats in The Brasileirão vs Endrick’s Stats in The Brasileirão

In a thrilling turn of events, the Brasileirão is set to witness a captivating clash between two young talents who have taken the Brazilian football scene by storm. Vitor Roque and Endrick, aged 18 and 16 respectively, are poised to become key figures in the upcoming El Clásico, showcasing their extraordinary skill and prowess as Brazilian No.9s.

As reported by Squawka, The prodigious Vitor Roque, who has already made his mark, boasts an impressive record for his age. Having played 42 games in the Brasileirão, Roque has netted an impressive tally of 12 goals while providing four assists. With a staggering average of 139.7 minutes per goal or assist, the 18-year-old has proven to be a vital asset for his team.

Meanwhile, the youthful Endrick, known for his flair and instinct in front of goal, has shown immense promise at just 16 years old. Despite his tender age, Endrick has already made 19 appearances, notably scoring seven goals in the process. ting with a commendable average of 93.4 minutes per goal or assist, the young prodigy has garnered attention from fans and pundits alike.

With their exceptional performances, Vitor Roque and Endrick are set to bring an electrifying dimension to the Brasileirão. As these rising stars prepare to face off in the iconic El Clásico, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate witnessing the battle of the Brazilian No.9s, where the outcome may not just determine bragging rights, but also serve as a stepping stone towards a future of greatness for these young talents.

