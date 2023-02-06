Vinicius Junior sees fifth yellow card in La Liga games this season against Real Mallorca.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid attacker, Vinicius Junior, was given a yellow card in Sunday’s loss to Real Mallorca making it fifth so far this season in the league games.

This means he will miss the next game against Elche which has been rescheduled to February 15 due to the Club World Cup.

His foul on Real Mallorca’s right back, Maffeo, gave him the cautioning with the latter giving him a tough time throughout the game.

Maffeo went down from the contact from Vinicius Junior, who later protested the decision from the referee. This summed up the attacker’s day at Son Moix.

Maffeo and Raillo are the two players that are involved with the most problems for Vinicius Junior in La Liga and it was already known that the match would not be easy for him as the two were saddled with the task of incarcerating him.

Maffeo and Raillo closely marked the Brazilian ace and fouled him ten times throughout the game. As usual, he hit the deck whenever there was contact but couldn’t get Mallorca’s players cautioned until the final duration of the game.

Real Mallorca perfectly masterminded the game, as seen from set pieces where Maffeo and Raillo were in charge of making his domain, pushing and shoving, and waiting for Vinicius to be provoked.

Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti was infuriated at the touchline from incessant fouls his players were suffering. The estimation is that Vinicius has been fouled every three minutes from a total of 12 fouls in the first half and 29 by the end of the game.

Barcelona, Rayo, Cadiz, Athletic Club, and Mallorca matches gave him five bookings so far in La Liga. Two were shown to him in Copa del Rey against Villarreal and Atletico Madrid and has received none in his six Champions League games.

