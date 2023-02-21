Vinicius Junior hits Ronaldo’s celebration after scoring against Liverpool at Anfield in the UCL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brazilian star Vinicius Junior hit Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal celebration after scoring a stunning goal for Real Madrid football club, in the first half of their UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool football club at Anfield Stadium in England.

The youngster was given a starting role by coach Carlo Ancelotti, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to impress again on Tuesday, as he scored a first half brace for his team.

Vinicius Junior started in Real Madrid’s attack alongside Karim Benzema and Rodrygo and he was able to outshine his mates in the first half of the game, as he scored two beautiful goals.

Liverpool football club took the lead through Uruguay national team star Darwin Nunez in the 4th minute, and Egypt national team star Mohamed Salah doubled the lead in the 14th minute.

Vinicius Junior made it 2-1 in the 21st minute after receiving an assist from Karim Benzema and he scored his second goal of the game in the 36th minute to end the first half of the game 2-2.

Vinicius Junior was excited after scoring for Real Madrid football club against Liverpool football club at Anfield Stadium, and he was able to celebrate one of his goals with Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous jubilation.

The brace against Liverpool football club in the first half of the game has now taken Vinicius Junior’s total number of goals in all competitions for Real Madrid football club to 18 this season, including 8 assists.

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)