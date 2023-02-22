SPORT

Vinicius Jnr Becomes the first player in European Cup & UCL history to score five goals vs Liverpool

After his two goals against Liverpool in the first half against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for Real Madrid, Vinicius Jnr has written his name in the history books.

The first goal for the Brazil international came after his skipped past his marker, Fabinho, played a one two pass with Karim Benzema before unleashing his shot to make the game 2-1 in favour of the Spanish heavyweights, his second came before the half-time break with the trickery winger benefitting from a costly mistake Allison Becker to level things up.

As a result of his brace tonight at Anfield, the 22-year-old becomes the the first player in European Cup and UEFA Champions League history to score five goals against the Merseyside based outfit.

Which is a big feat for the youthful sensation with a huge potential of becoming a Superstar.

The talented winger will be hoping for an Hattrick in the second half to cap off a great night.

