Vini Jr, Pedri: Top 5 Most Valuable Players in the Spanish La Liga in 2023

In 2023, Real Madrid star, Vinicius Junior is the most valuable player in Spanish La Liga. The Brazilian attacker has become a very important player for Los Blancos in the last few seasons and last season, he was the scorer of the goal that won Real Madrid the Champions League title. Currently, the samba star is valued at €120 million by Transfermarkt. His value is also boosted by his age. He is currently 22 years old.

He is followed by Barcelona’s precocious youngster, Pedri. The Spaniard has been a mainstay in Barcelona’s starting XI in the past two to three seasons. He won the Golden Boy award two seasons ago. At present, the 20-year-old is valued at €100 million.

Another Real Madrid star is third on the list. Federico Valverde has been a mainstay in Real Madrid’s starting XI this season and his output of eight goals and four assists in all competitions justifies this. His current market value stands at €100 million.

Fourth on the list is Barcelona’s young midfielder and holder of the Golden Boy award, Pablo Gavira. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the last two seasons and this has seen his market value increase to €90 million, making him the fourth most valuable player in the Spanish La Liga.

Rounding up the top five is Real Madrid midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, who is 23 years old and is valued at €90 million.

