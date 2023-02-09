VILL vs BAR: Barcelona’s Strongest XI Featuring Lewandowski and Raphinha That Could Face Villarreal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Blaugranas will be in action on Sunday evening when they face travel away to face Villarreal in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performances of Barcelona shows why they may get a massive victory over Villarreal.

Photo Credit: Google

In their last six matches in all competitions, The Spanish based club Barcelona recorded five wins and one loss. The Catalan giants Barcelona have scored sixteen goals while they also conceded five goals to their opponent.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The Blaugranas got a convincing 3 – 0 win over Villarreal at Camp Nou.

Photo Credit: Google

The Spanish and Barcelona tactician Xavi Hernandez would be hoping to emerge victorious in order to strengthen their top position on the log standings.

The Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez is also expected to name a strong line up for their crunch league match against Villarreal.

Photo Credit: Google

Goalkeeper;

The German and Barcelona shot-stopper Marc Andre Ter Stegen is expected to start as the first choice goalkeeper for their away match against Villarreal.

Center Backs;

The Barcelona tactician is expected to retain the duo of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Spanish defender Jordi Alba is set to operate in the left-back position while Alejandro Balde is expected to operate as right-back.

Central Midfielders;

The Ivorian midfielder Frank Kessie is expected to return back to the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Frenkie De Jong in the central-midfield position.

Wide Midfielders;

The Barcelona youngsters which include Pedri Gonzalez and Pablo Gavira are set to operate as wide midfielders when they face Villarreal.

Center Forwards;

The duo of Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati are expected to start as center forwards for their away encounter against Villarreal.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Villarreal;

aspect76 (

)