VILL 2 vs 3 RMA : Two Records set as Real Madrid makes a comeback victory over Villarreal

Real Madrid narrowly escaped elimination in the Copa Del Rey with a beautiful comeback win over Villarreal. Real Madrid had lost to Villarreal about two weeks ago in the league and almost lost once again.

Real Madrid has now set to new records with their win.Two first-half goals and it looked like Villarreal was running away with the game. However, Three second-half-goals change the game around and made Real Madrid advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

1) For the first time in 6 years, Real Madrid has defeated Villarreal at their own stadium. The win also happened in a similar way to what happened in 2017. Real Madrid was two goals down before coming back to win 3-2. One of those who changed the game was Ceballos, the player came in the 55th minute, scored one, assisted one and was also involved in the 3rd goal.

2) For the first time in his 90th game for Real Madrid, Ceballos has assisted and scored in the same game.

