VIL vs FCB: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

Barcelona moved eight points clear of Real Madrid with their latest La Liga victory, and they will be looking to extend that lead when they travel to Villarreal. Barcelona leads the league with 53 points going into this game, while Villarreal is seventh with 31 points.

Villarreal haven’t had a good run in recent matches, with three losses in their last four. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 loss to bottom-placed Elche, and they will need to come up with something special to beat Barcelona. Their only win in the last five matches was a 1-0 victory over Girona, which also served as their only clean sheet during that time.

While Villarreal has failed to score in only one of their last five league matches, they have scored more than one goal in only one of those five.

Barcelona has not lost a game since October 2022 and is unbeaten in 15 matches in all competitions. They are both the best scoring and defensive team in La Liga. They have only conceded seven goals in their 20 league games, and with Real Madrid away at the Club World Cup, Barcelona has the opportunity to go 11 points clear.

They are coming off a crucial 3-0 victory over Sevilla, their fourth clean sheet in five games. Barcelona enters this game with nine wins in ten league games.

KICKOFF TIME: Barcelona versus Villarreal match will go down today at 9PM Nigerian time.

