VIL vs BAR: Barcelona’s Strongest Lineups That Could Face Villarreal This Weekend.

The Spanish La Liga is set to resume again and the teams in the competition are set to feature in the weekend games. The Matchday 21 of the Spanish La Liga is set to kickstart across various stadiums in Europe.

The Spanish giants Barcelona would be hoping to extend their winning league run when they travel away to face Villarreal.

The Spanish and Barcelona gaffer Xavi Hernandez is expected to name a strong lineup for their crucial away encounter against Villarreal.

The Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez could line up his team by using two strong formations this weekend.

Goalkeeper;

The German and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen is expected to start in between the sticks when they face Villarreal.

Center backs;

The Danish defender Andreas Christensen who played full 90 minutes during their recent league match is set to retain his place in the starting lineup.

He will be paired alongside Jules Kounde in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Spanish defender Jordi Alba who scored the opening goal during their home victory over Sevilla is set to operate in the left-back position while Alejandro Balde is expected to start as right-back.

Defensive Midfielder;

The Ivorian midfielder Frank Kessie who provided an assist during their recent league match is expected to operate as the lone defensive midfielder when they face Villarreal.

Attacking Midfielders;

The trio of Pedri, Pablo Gavira and Frenkie De Jong who all featured during their comfortable victory over Sevilla are expected to retain their places in the attacking-midfield position.

Center Forwards;

The Spanish attacker Ferran Torres who made a substitute appearance during their recent league match is set to be named in the starting lineup.

He will be paired alongside Robert Lewandowski in the center-forward position.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Villarreal;

