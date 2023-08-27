VIL 2:2 BAR: The Three Best Players For Barcelona In The First Half Of The Game

It was indeed an intense game of football in the first half of this encounter as Barcelona threw away their two-goal lead to play disappointing 2-2 draw with Villarreal at halftime. Goals from Pablo Gavira, Frenkie De Jong, Juan Fourth and Alexander Sørloth made sure both sides went into the halftime break on level terms.

Well, let’s take a look at the three best players for Barcelona in the first half of the match against Villarreal.

1, Frenkie De Jong.

The Dutch International was undoubtedly one of Barcelona’s standout players on the pitch in the first half of this game as he performed impressively against Villarreal. The 26-year-old scored a lovely goal in the game and also made some brilliant passes of the ball to inspire some Barcelona’s attacks against the Spanish Underdogs.

2, Pablo Gavira.

Pablo Gavira looked very sharp and vibrant in the first 45 minutes of this game as he delivered a decent performance for Barcelona against Villarreal. The 19-year-old scored a brilliant-headed goal and also made some fine runs offensively to disturb the opposition’s defense line.

3, Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal added more spice to Barcelona’s attacking play in the first half of the game against Villarreal. The 16-year-old provided a brilliant assist to Barcelona’s opening goal of the game as he gave Villarreal something to worry about defensively.

Godsports (

)