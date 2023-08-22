SPORT

Video: Zango From Burkina Faso Claims Gold In Triple Jump

Hugues Fabrice Zango from Burkina Faso is the new triple jump champion after claiming gold on day three of the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Zango is now the first-ever world champion from Burkina Faso.


Going into this year’s edition, Zango had won bronze and silver at the Doha and Eugene World Athletics Championship respectively.

The 30-year-old made a jump of 17.64m to land Burkina Faso’s first world championship gold.

Meanwhile, the silver medal went to Lazaro Martinez after a jump of 17.41.

Martinez’s compatriot Christian Napoles got the bronze medal after clocking 17.40m.

