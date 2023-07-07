Video: Zambia Beat Germany In Five-Goal Thriller

The Copper Queens of Zambia shocked two-time women’s World Cup winners Germany 3-2 in a dramatic friendly game on Friday.

It is women’s World Cup debutant Zambia’s final tune up game before the commencement of this year’s edition in Australia and New Zealand.

Star player Barbra Banda (brace) and Rachel Kundananji were the scorers for Zambia while Alexandra Popp got Germany’s two goals.

After a goalless first half Banda gave Zambia the lead in the 50th minute before Kundananji made it 2-0 on 54 minutes.

Ten minutes were added in stoppage time which Germany took advantage of as Popp pulled a goal back on 90 minutes and got the equaliser in the 90+10 minute.

But it was Zambia that had the last laugh as Banda netted the winner in on 90+12 minutes.

Zambia will begin open their campaign at their first appearance at the World Cup against Japan on July 22.

They will also take on Spain and Costa Rica in the group stage.

