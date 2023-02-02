SPORT

Video: Zambia Arrive Abuja For Flying Eagles Friendly –

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Zambia U-20 national team have arrived Abuja ahead of their international friendly against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria.

23 players and technical crew members as well as officials of Zambia Football Association make the trip.

Mega Millions Naija

The two teams will do battle at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

Read Also:Osimhen Wins Serie A Goal Of The Month Award

The Flying Eagles and the Young Shipolopolo are among the 12 teams that will compete at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria will face hosts Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal in Group A.

The Zambians are in Group C with Benin Republic Tunisia and Gambia.

The 2023 U-20 will run from February 19 to March 11.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Super Eagles star, Dessers helps his team qualify for Coppa Italia S/F for their 2nd time in history

4 mins ago

Mixed Reactions After The Criminal Charges Against Man United Ace Mason Greenwood Were All Dropped.

22 mins ago

Andre Santos’ form at Colombia draws comparison to Jude Bellingham

31 mins ago

La Liga Reacts After Barca Hard-fought 2-1 Away Win That Placed Them 8 Points Clear Over Real Madrid

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button