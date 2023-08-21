Video: ‘Your Future Doesn’t Belong Here’ –Man United Part Ways With G

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is expected to leave Old Trafford by mutual agreement after a six-month internal investigation into his conduct.

Last week, United said they were in “the final stages” of making a decision on the player’s future, and now the Premier League club and the 21-year-old have released statements explaining why he will no longer play at Old Trafford.





In February, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that charges of attempted rape and assault filed against the striker in October 2022 had been dropped, as had a charge of controlling and coercive behavior.

Greenwood, who had denied all the charges against him, has not played for the team since he was arrested in January 2022 following the emergence of graphic videos and images on social media.

Manchester United’s statement on Mason Greenwood: “Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood. Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped.

“Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”



