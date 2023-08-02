Video: You’ll Receive Your Prize Money Directly From Us

FIFA Secretary-General, Fatma Samoura, has assured the Super Falcons that they will get their 2023 Women’s World Cup prize money directly from the Federation and not from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Recall that the players had previously threatened to go on strike for the first match of the campaign against Canada, who are also involved in a salary dispute with their own FA, requesting equal pay and support with the men’s team.

However, Samoura told the Super Falcons players after their 0-0 tie with the Republic of Ireland in the Women’s World Cup that she understands how difficult it has been and that they must “face the reality of Nigeria.”

She did, however, emphasize that the prize money would be paid to the players for the first time.

Samoura, on the other hand, praised the Super Falcons for progressing to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, a first for an African team in the competition.

“It is because of you that for the first time in the history of FIFA, the FIFA women world cup prize money will be paid directly to you, the players,” Samoura said, amid cheers from the nine-time African champions.

“I must say that I am proud of you. As you know, I am the first woman to be Secretary General of FIFA since the organisation was founded in 1904, and I am also an African. So, I am easily excited by any accomplishment that glorifies women’s football and African football,” she said.

“You have won one match here, as Morocco and Zambia, but you are the only team that has made it to the knock-out stage yet. I am also excited because when FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced my name as the new FIFA Secretary-General, I was in Nigeria working for the United Nations. So, Nigeria is a second home for me.

“You should continue to believe in yourselves and play as a team, and be ready to lift the African flag higher in this tournament.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.