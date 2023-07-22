Video: You’ll Be Capped By Brazil Soon -Cafu Tells Gabriel

Brazilian legend, Cafu, has encouraged Arsenal defender, Gabriel Magalhaes that his impressive performance with the Gunners will soon earn him a call up to the senior national team.

Recall that Gabriel has not been capped by Brazil despite his sterling form for the Gunners since joining the club in 2020.

Gabriel was controversially left out of Tite’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

However, Cafu has now told the defender to keep his impressive performance up, adding that his time will come.

“Gabriel Magalhaes, keep it up. One day your chance will come.

“It didn’t happen this time but don’t be discouraged, things happen for a reason. Keep doing what you are doing, keep getting Arsenal where you want to be, the Premier League title.

“And continue your career. You weren’t called up this time but you could be called up in the future,” Cafu told FUTBIN

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.