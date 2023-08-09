Video: ‘You Should Be Scared Of Me’ –Amir Khan’s Wife Warns Rival

British boxer, Amir Khan’s wife, Faryal Makhdoom reportedly had a foul-mouthed rant at a love rival, in which she told her she hoped she would ‘die with cancer’.

The reality star, 32, allegedly held a screaming match over a phone call with the unnamed woman whom boxing champion Amir, 36, met in Dubai.

In the message, she also appeared to threaten to ‘slit’ the woman’s throat.

The couple, who have been married for ten years, share three children – but have separated over a sexting scandal in which the sportsman allegedly begged a model to send him revealing pictures.

In the recording heard by The Sun, Ms Khan appears to threaten: ‘If you ever contact Amir again, I will slit your f** **** throat.

‘You should be scared of me, b****, you should be scared of me. I hope one day you die with cancer, b****, okay?

‘Now go hang up. F*** off now. Dumb b****.’

