Video: You Can’t Take my Picture Without Paying First –Guardiola T

Man City coach, Pep Guardiola held a hilarious exchange with a traffic warden on Monday after being handed a parking ticket for leaving his car on a double yellow line.

The Man City boss was filmed by a passer-by having an exchange with the traffic warden in the city.

He had been given a parking ticket before the traffic warden then made a cheeky request for a selfie.

The video, that was posted on TikTok, then captured Guardiola’s funny response.

He said: “You want a picture? You have to pay for the picture!”

That reply from the 52-year-old saw the traffic warden crack up.

