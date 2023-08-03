Video: Yellow Trumpets, The Chiefs To Battle For N5m In Final Of Maiden Uprise Flag Football League

Yellow Trumpets will battle The Chiefs for the grand prize of N5 million in the Championship game of the maiden Uprise Flag Football League.

The game will hold on Sunday, August 6 at the Lagos Preparatory School, Ikoyi, Lagos.

To get to the Championship game, the Yellow Trumpets needed a win against the Naija Lions in the last game of the regular season and also a favour from Sunday’s finals’ opponent, The Chiefs.

While The Chiefs are on a roll with an impressive four wins in their last four games to secure a place in the Championship game.

Both the Yellow Trumpets and The Chief emerged the finalists in the maiden edition after six weeks of action in the regular season.

The four teams that featured in the regular season are The Chiefs, Yellow Trumpets, Naija Lions and The Tigers.

Expected to be in attendance for the Championship game are top National Football League (NFL) stars of Nigerian origin.

They include David Njoku who plays for the Cleveland Browns and owns The Chiefs, Miami Dolphins star Emmanuel Ogbah and owns Naija Lions.

Others are Detroit Lions player and owner of The Tigers Romeo Okwara and Maurice Jones Drew, the only American team owner of Yellow Trumpets who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meanwhile, ahead of Sunday’s championship clash, a press conference was held on Wednesday, August 2, at Lagos Continental Hotel in Lagos.









At Wednesday’s press conference ahead of the championship game between Yellow Trumpets and The Chiefs

At the presser were officials of Uprise Flag Football League, the coaches and star players of Yellow Trumpets and The Chiefs.

The Uprise Flag Football League is the brain-child of Nigerian two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, Osi Umenyiora.

It is geared towards boys between the ages of 15 to 20 and is an opportunity for them to get coached to play American Flag Football, compete and eventually step up to the next level.

The league is the first of its kind in Nigeria and it aims to nurture and develop talent and give opportunity to African youth where little existed before.

Also, it aims to draw attention to the African athletes currently playing professional football in America while also connecting the Africans in America back home.

