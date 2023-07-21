Video: Xhaka’s Departure Won’t Affect Arsenal -Martinelli

Arsenal forward, Gabriel Martinelli, has disclosed that the departure of Granit Xhaka won’t affect the Gunners performance in next season Premier League.

Martinelli believes that plenty of leadership still exists within the Gunners dressing room, even if they have lost an experienced head.

“Granit is a top guy, a top player and he was one of the captains in the team.

“But we have many options. He was always right there to help me but we are going to find someone else to do that.

“Of course, we got the chance to say goodbye. We spoke in the last game and he’s a lovely guy and I hope he does well this season. I just wish the best for him and his family.”

