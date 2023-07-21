SPORT

Video: Xhaka’s Departure Won’t Affect Arsenal -Martinelli

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 43 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read

Arsenal forward, Gabriel Martinelli, has disclosed that the departure of Granit Xhaka won’t affect the Gunners performance in next season Premier League.

Martinelli believes that plenty of leadership still exists within the Gunners dressing room, even if they have lost an experienced head.

“Granit is a top guy, a top player and he was one of the captains in the team.

“But we have many options. He was always right there to help me but we are going to find someone else to do that.

“Of course, we got the chance to say goodbye. We spoke in the last game and he’s a lovely guy and I hope he does well this season. I just wish the best for him and his family.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Msport


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 43 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons Star Wins Player Of The Match Award After Her Excellent Performance

14 mins ago

MUN vs ARS: 3-2-4-1 Lineup Ten Hag Could Experiment Against Arsenal In Preseason

25 mins ago

Video: Newly Promoted Burnley Agree Deal For Nigerian Winger

26 mins ago

Strong XI Of Players Who Have Left Chelsea This Summer

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button