Video: Xavi Wary Of ‘Dangerous‘ Rashford Ahead Barca Vs Man United

Barcelona coach Xavi has described Marcus Rashford as one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe ahead of Thursday’s Europa League play-off with Manchester United.

Rashford is enjoying his most prolific season, with 21 goals, including 13 in his last 15 games for United, since returning from the World Cup in Qatar, where he scored three for England.

And ahead of tomorrow’s first-leg of their play-off tie in the Nou Camp, Xavi identified Rashford as one of the biggest threats to Barcelona’s hopes of progressing to the knockout stage.

“Rashford is one of the most dangerous strikers, yes,” Xavi was quoted on Mirror. “He’s very fast, a good dribbler, good in one on ones and very dangerous in the transitions.

“We need to take care of all of United’s players, but Rashford is certainly one of the most dangerous in Europe.”

United boss Erik ten Hag said the showdown between his side and Barca was worthy of the final, with Xavi acknowledging the meeting as one between two fallen giants who are on their way back

While United are third in the Premier League, just five points off leaders Arsenal in Ten Hag’s first season in charge, Barca are 11 points clear at the top of La Liga and on course to lift the title.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.