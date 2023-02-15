SPORT

Video: Xavi Admits Barca Will Face ‘Very Strong Man United’

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 5 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has talked up Manchester United’s prowess as the Laliga and Premier League giants prepare to clash in the Europa League Knockout Round Play-offs first leg at Camp Nou on Thursday, February 16.

In his pre-match conference, Xavi while acknowledging that both Barcelona and Manchester United are unable to compete well in the Champions League this season, admitted that the Red Devils are a great squad.

Mega Millions Naija

“A Champions League team? Neither one nor the other have won the right to be in the Champions League, so it is unfair to say this,” Xavi was quoted as saying by FootballEspana.

Also Read: Europa Play-off: Xavi Wary Of ‘Dangerous‘ Rashford Ahead Barcelona Vs Man United

“But it is a very strong Manchester [United], and it was about time we see a Manchester like that.”

Barcelona have not won the Europa Cup title. Manchester United won it in the 2016/17 season.

Barcelona are currently first in Laliga having amassed 56 points from 21 games, while the Red Devils are third in the Premier League with 46 points from 23 matches.

By Toju Sote

 

 

 

 

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 5 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Reactions as Bukayo Saka scores after Ederson showed him where to play his penalty to.

17 seconds ago

EPL Table After Man City Beat Arsenal 3-1 Today

8 mins ago

BOR VS CHE: How Chelsea Fans’ Unnecessary Support For Tuchel Is A Disrespect To Graham Potter

24 mins ago

Video: Juventus Can Qualify For Next Champions League Despite 15-Point Deduction -Allegri

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button