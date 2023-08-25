Video: WWE Wrestler, Bray Wyatt Dies At 36

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, is dead, according to the company.

Recall that Rotunda’s last match was against rising WWE star LA Knight at the premium live event Royal Rumble in January in what was touted as a first-ever “Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.” Rotunda had not performed since then, reportedly due to health issues.





“WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36,” the company said in a statement.

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017,” the statement continued.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” Levesque wrote.

