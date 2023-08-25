SPORT

Video: WWE Wrestler, Bray Wyatt Dies At 36

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read

World Wrestling Entertainment  (WWE) superstar Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, is dead, according to the company.

Recall that Rotunda’s last match was against rising WWE star LA Knight at the premium live event Royal Rumble in January in what was touted as a first-ever “Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.” Rotunda had not performed since then, reportedly due to health issues.


“WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36,” the company said in a statement.

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017,” the statement continued.

PariPesa

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” Levesque wrote.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Five Premier League Star Who Have May Have Mastered The Art Of Scoring Screamers

6 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Falcons bonus: Reps demand payment slips from NFF, Pay primary school teachers promptly, NUT tells FG.

29 mins ago

EPL: Florent Malouda Advises Chelsea Star to Depart Stamford Bridge for Career Revival

41 mins ago

Video: World Athletics Champs: Amusan Remains My Champion —Deji Aliu

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button