Video: Wozniacki, Ostapenko Defeat American Pair, To Reach Round 16

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki reached the round of 16 of the 2023 US Open, after defeating home girl Jennifer Brady in the women’s singles on Friday.
It is a first round of 16 appearance for Wozniacki since 2018.
Wozniacki recovered from losing the first set 6-4 to take the second and third sets 6-3 and 6-1 respectively.
The 33-year-old Dane will hope to be third time lucky in the US Open after finishing as runners-up in 2009 and 2014.
The former world number one’s only Grand Slam title was at the Australian Open in 2018.
Just like Wozniacki, Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko battled from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera two sets to one also book her place in the last 16.
Pera got off to a perfect start by taking the first set 6-4 before Ostapenko fought back to win the second set 6-3 and also the third set 6-3.
