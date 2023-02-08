Video: WOW!LOTTO Launches New Web Platform (5) Welcome Deposit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria’s first online interactive gaming lottery, wow!lotto, has just gone a step higher to launch its web-based lottery platform- wowlotto.ng. This gives Nigerians the opportunity to access hundreds of slot games, keno & bingo games, scratch games, and more to have super fun and win a progressive jackpot of up to N230,000,000.

The first of its kind in Nigeria, an instant lottery game with exceptionally bright interactive features for smartphones and PCs was launched in Nigeria in July 2021. From its inception till date, wow!lotto has been specially designed to immerse players in the atmosphere of its games, making it possible for them to play at any time, make cashless deposits, and withdraw winnings directly into their bank account. The new web platform gives players the chance to have wow! fun and win big through weekly mega-game offers & exciting bonuses.

This upgraded web platform is packed with fantastic bonus offers such as the five (5) welcome deposit bonuses up to N750,000; weekly 10% wow! cashback bonus on lost bets, Birthday Bonuses, Weekly & Weekend Bonuses, and much more. To grab these bonuses, all you have to do is to sign up on wowlotto.ng today & start depositing to play and win big.

Marketing Manager, wow!lotto, Esther Abu, mentioned the brand’s reason for the platform’s upgrade.

“The main reason for switching to a new wow!lotto web-based platform is to allow our players to experience a higher level of fun and opportunity to win mega jackpots with hundreds of slot games, scratch games, Keno & bingo games and so much more. Our interactive gaming lottery web platform is accessible to all Nigerians and compatible with all phone types with fast payouts.” “For our existing customers, they are well covered and there’s is no cause for alarm as they get to retrieve their old account balance with simple steps on the new platform”, she added.

To sign up on this new platform follow these easy steps:

Go to your browser and type- wowlotto.ng

Click on “Register” if you are a new user and complete the registration process.

If you are an old user of our old platform, follow the instructions below:

Click on the sign-in button (not register) Use the ‘forgot your password option Select the SMS option and enter the phone number used to register on the old platform. You will get an SMS with a password Use the same phone number as the username and the password received to sign in. Start playing with your old wallet balance. You can also top up your wallet. You can change the password after signing in from the profile section

The interactive reality of wow!lotto is that it is full of instant winnings and genuine impressions!

About wow!lotto

wow!lotto is Nigeria’s first-ever Interactive Online Lottery and Gaming Platform. Experience a mix of gambling and lottery excitement when you play our thrilling games to win up to N100,000,000.

Each game offers huge jackpots and has its own win feature and winning combinations.

The interactive reality of wow!lotto is full of instant winnings and genuine impressions!

wow!lotto: Have Fun, Win Big!

