Video: #WorldAthleticsChamps: Nigerian-born Folorunso, Adekoya Take Italy, Bahrain To Women’s 400m Hurdles

The duo of Ayomide Folorunso and Kemi Adekoya, representing Italy and Bahrain respectively have qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s 400m hurdles, at the 2023 World Athletics Championship.

Both athletes applied strong finishing Heat 3 to make the semifinals at the world championship in Budapest.

While Folorunso clocked a time of 54.30s, Adekoya
clocked a new asian record of 53.56s to win the heat.

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria is yet to win any medal at the ongoing World Championship.

So far, only five African countries have won medals at the championship which has the United States leading on the standing.

The African countries already on the medal table are Ethiopia in third place with one gold, one silver and two bronze, Burkina Faso and Uganda in joint sixth with one gold each, while Botswana and Kenya are in joint 13th with one silver.


