Video: #WorldAthleticsChamps: Amusan Through To 100m Hurdles Final

World Record holder in the women’s 100m Hurdles Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has qualified for the final of the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

In Wednesday’s semi-final Amusan won Heat 2 with a time of 12.56s.

Amusan came through to overturn Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent’s early lead and qualify for her third consecutive World Athletics Championship final.

Nugent, who is the reigning NCAA Champion clocked 12.60s to finish second.

Meanwhile, former world record holder Kendra Harrison of the United States won the first semifinal race in 12.33s.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took Heat 3 in 12.41s, ahead of Nia Ali in 12.49s.

Amusan will hope to defend her title in the final slated for Thursday, August 24.



