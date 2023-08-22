SPORT

Video: #WorldAthletics Champs: Amusan Zooms Into 100m Hurdles Semis

Tobi Amusan made a perfect start to the defence of her 100m women hurdles title at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday.

Amusan won heat five in convincing fashion, almost strolling at the end.

The 26-year-old crossed the line with a time of 12.48s, securing a place in the semi-finals.

Jamaican champion Megan Tapper was second with a time of 12.51s.

Read Also:#WorldAthleticsChamps: Nigerian-born Folorunso, Adekoya Take Italy, Bahrain To Women’s 400m Hurdles Semi-finals

The Ogun-born athlete will face a strong field in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The final is slated for the National Athletics Centre, Budapest on Friday.

Amusan is the defending champion and record holder in the 100m women’s hurdles.

She won a historic gold medal in the event a year ago in Oregon, United States of America.

