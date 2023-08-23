Video: #WorldAthletics Champs: Amusan Focused On Defending World Title

Tobi Amusan says she is firmly focused on winning a second consecutive women’s 100m hurdles title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan started the defence of her title on a positive note winning Heat 5 on Tuesday night.





The 26-year-old won the race with a time of 12. 48s.

Amusan’s time was the third fastest of all the five heats.

The fastest time was returned by America’s Kendra Harrison in heat 3. She returned at 12.24 seconds.

Harrison was followed by Bahama’s Devynne Charlton who returned after 12.44 seconds.

“I am just thankful I am here in Budapest and able to race, using my talent,” she said after the race,”she said.

“It has not been the best, but I am here. I tried to stay as relaxed as possible (through the uncertainty) and do what my coach tells me. So, here I am.”



