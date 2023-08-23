SPORT

Video: #WorldAthletics Champs: Amusan Focused On Defending World Title

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 19 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

Tobi Amusan says she is firmly focused on winning a second consecutive women’s 100m hurdles title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan started the defence of her title on a positive note winning Heat 5 on Tuesday night.


The 26-year-old won the race with a time of 12. 48s.

Amusan’s time was the third fastest of all the five heats.

PariPesa

The fastest time was returned by America’s Kendra Harrison in heat 3. She returned at 12.24 seconds.

Harrison was followed by Bahama’s Devynne Charlton who returned after 12.44 seconds.

“I am just thankful I am here in Budapest and able to race, using my talent,” she said after the race,”she said.

“It has not been the best, but I am here. I tried to stay as relaxed as possible (through the uncertainty) and do what my coach tells me. So, here I am.”


Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 19 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer: Man Utd struggling to find new club for Greenwood; Arsenal keen on £100m Ferguson move

16 mins ago

Video: More Scandals Hit Spain As Video Capture Manager Touching F

22 mins ago

Video: 1xBet App Bangladesh: Download, Install, Register

41 mins ago

Two Africans That Have Scored More Goals Than Victor Osimhen In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues This Season

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button