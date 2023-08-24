SPORT
Video: WorldAthletics Champs: Adeleke Narrowly Misses Medal In Women’s 400m
Republic of Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke finished fourth in the Women’s 400m final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.
Adeleke clocked 50.13s to miss out on a podium finish.
The gold medal went to the favourite Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic.
The Nigerian-born expressed her disappointment after the keenly contested race.
“I gave it all I had,” she was quoted by the Irish Times.
“I felt I was out of my comfort zone. I did what I was told.”
