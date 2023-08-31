Video: World Cup Kiss Scandal: Rubiales’ Mother Hospitalised After

Spain’s FA president, Luis Rubiales’ mother, Angeles Bejar been rushed to hospital after suffering a ‘panic attack’ on the third day of her hunger strike over her son’s kissing scandal.

Wednesday, August 30, was the third day of her hunger strike, and her admission to the hospital came just 24 hours after she had defiantly said she would remain inside the 17th-century church ‘until she dropped’.

The mother of the embattled football federation president announced she was going on hunger strike earlier this week due to what she described as the ‘inhuman’ treatment of her son.

The parish priest at the church in Motril, southern Spain, where she was staging the protest confirmed the news, saying she had been rushed to hospital ‘as a matter of urgency’.

‘Angeles has been taken as a matter of urgency to the Sant Ana hospital after suffering a health crisis, a panic attack,’ he revealed.

‘The discomfort was due to high temperatures and other factors. She had swelling in her feet and obvious signs of fatigue. In addition, she was remarkably nervous.’

