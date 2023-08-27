Video: World Cup Kiss Has Tarnished Spain’s Victory –Vilda

The Spanish women’s team coach has revealed that the ongoing kissing row rocking the Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has ‘tarnished the country’s 2023 Women’s World Cup triumph.

Recall that Rubiales was suspended by FIFA on Saturday after forward Jenni Hermoso insisted she did not consent to him kissing her on the lips as her team celebrated their 1-0 win against England.





The squad has refused to play any further games, while eleven coaching and technical staff across Spanish football resigned after he refused to resign in the wake of the row.

The Spanish football federation, under its interim president Pedro Rocha, has called an “extraordinary and urgent” meeting in Madrid on Monday “to evaluate the situation”.

Vilda, who has not stepped down, told Spanish sports site La Marca: “The events that have taken place since Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time in its history and to this day have been a real nonsense and have generated an unprecedented situation, tarnishing a well-deserved victory for our players and our country.”

He was among those applauding Mr Rubiales during a defiant speech to the Spanish Football Federation’s general assembly on Friday, but said that Spain’s victory has been “harmed” by his “inappropriate behaviour”.

“There is no doubt that it is unacceptable and does not reflect at all the principles and values ​​that I defend in my life, in sport in general and in football in particular,” he added.

