Video: World Athletics Champs: Amusan Remains My Champion —Deji Aliu

Legendary Nigerian athlete Deji Aliu has said world record holder Tobi Amusan is still a champion despite losing her World Athletics Championship title.

In Thursday’s 100m hurdles final at this year’s championship in Budapest, Hungary, Amusan finished sixth with a time of 12.62s.





The 26-year-old was dethroned by 2015 champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica who won the gold after clocking a season best of 12.43s.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the silver medal with a time of 12.44s while the bronze went to Keni Harrison of the United States who returned in a time of 12.46s.

It was not the best of preparations for Amusan going into this year’s championship, no thanks to charges against her last month by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for missed three doping tests in 12 months.

The AIU eventually cleared Amusan to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships which began on Saturday.

Despite not making the podium, Aliu praised Amusan for even reaching the final.

“The whole issue for sure would have messed up her training,” Aliu said on Sports Breakfast Show on Brila FM.

“At some point in time she might not even feel like training because she would not be sure if she would be coming back, she would be so devastate.